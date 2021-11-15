iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $106.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.14. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.27 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15.

