iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stock Position Lifted by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,000 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,613,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,043,000 after buying an additional 975,858 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,954,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,136,000 after buying an additional 240,936 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,275,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,906,000 after buying an additional 46,241 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,931,000 after buying an additional 129,810 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $54.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.70. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

