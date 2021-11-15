iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

TLT stock opened at $147.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.11. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $161.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

