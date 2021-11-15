iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.30 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.02.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.