iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Stock Position Increased by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,038 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $73,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $143,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $107.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.20. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $80.49 and a 1 year high of $107.96.

