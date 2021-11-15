iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) is Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 9.8% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $25,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $114.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.85 and a 200 day moving average of $103.39. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $83.36 and a 52 week high of $114.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

