iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the October 14th total of 883,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $490,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 219.1% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.87. 1,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,801. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.63. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.