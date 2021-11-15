iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Cooper Financial Group’s Largest Position

Cooper Financial Group decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,614 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group owned about 0.21% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $44,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.28. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,938. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $107.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

