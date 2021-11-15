iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 4.76% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NASDAQ IBTG traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $25.29. 8,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,456. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $26.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

