iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 60,381 shares.The stock last traded at $53.16 and had previously closed at $53.26.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.92.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $582,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,171 shares during the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.