iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $166.97 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.34 and a twelve month high of $167.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

