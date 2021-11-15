iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Woodstock Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Woodstock Corp cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Woodstock Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $16,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,972 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,829,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,499,000 after purchasing an additional 170,643 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,399,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,524,000 after purchasing an additional 388,780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $84.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $63.03 and a 12-month high of $85.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

