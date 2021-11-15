iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Cut by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $471.05 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $355.49 and a one year high of $472.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $450.02 and a 200-day moving average of $438.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

