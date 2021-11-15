iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 3,058.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 334,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,957 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $11,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYZ. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 6,650.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter valued at $142,000.

Shares of BATS:IYZ opened at $32.69 on Monday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

