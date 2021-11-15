J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Issues Earnings Results

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ JJSF traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,820. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.88. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $140.27 and a one year high of $181.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15 and a beta of 0.57.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.
J & J Snack Foods Company Profile
J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
