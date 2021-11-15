J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Issues Earnings Results

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,820. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.88. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $140.27 and a one year high of $181.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J & J Snack Foods stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

