Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.640-$4.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $157.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.53.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.86.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

