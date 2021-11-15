James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.98% of James River Group worth $41,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in James River Group by 1,698.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in James River Group by 257.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in James River Group by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in James River Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in James River Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $29.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $56.10.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.48%.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

