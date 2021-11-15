Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Down 83.1% in October

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the October 14th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of JAPSY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 14,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,182. Japan Airlines has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.60.
Japan Airlines Company Profile
