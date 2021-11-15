Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Down 83.1% in October

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the October 14th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of JAPSY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 14,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,182. Japan Airlines has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

