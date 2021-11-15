Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Stock Price Down 4%

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) shares fell 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.10. 1,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 742% from the average session volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Japan Steel Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The Japan Steel Works Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Steel & Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products, and Others. The Steel & Energy Products segment provides electric and nuclear products, pressure vessels for refining petroleum, clad steel plates and steel pipes, and wind power generation equipment.

