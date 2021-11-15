Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76.

About Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF)

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

