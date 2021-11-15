Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Equifax Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equifax in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equifax’s FY2023 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.71.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $280.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.61 and a 200 day moving average of $253.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax has a 52 week low of $161.77 and a 52 week high of $291.69.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,014,000 after buying an additional 1,077,757 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Equifax by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equifax by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,344,000 after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,539 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $561,955,000 after acquiring an additional 85,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

