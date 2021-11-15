Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Holley Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Holley in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Holley’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist started coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Holley from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Shares of NYSE:HLLY opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.62. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the second quarter valued at $7,547,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the second quarter valued at $660,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in Holley in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Holley in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Holley in the third quarter valued at about $1,035,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

