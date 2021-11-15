Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wave Life Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will earn ($2.47) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.12). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $236.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.53. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $12.17.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 22.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.