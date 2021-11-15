Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Golar LNG in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $13.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.82. Golar LNG has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $15.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,670,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,551,000 after purchasing an additional 415,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,852,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,642,000 after acquiring an additional 151,263 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 3.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,460,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 83,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 831,443 shares during the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

