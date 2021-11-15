Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $43.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.22. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

