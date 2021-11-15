Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the casino operator will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $93.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $78.55 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.04) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 7.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $51,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,170 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 112.7% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 365.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

