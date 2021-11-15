Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Barings BDC, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barings BDC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barings BDC’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

BBDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barings BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Shares of BBDC opened at $11.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 75.01% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 11.2% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,212,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,424,000 after buying an additional 425,912 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 31,205 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 2.0% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,504,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 29,560 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 28.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 181,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 26.2% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas Okel acquired 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

