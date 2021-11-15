Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SFL Co. Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for SFL in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Get SFL alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SFL. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SFL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $9.07 on Monday. SFL has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.93.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SFL by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SFL in the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SFL in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SFL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.07%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.