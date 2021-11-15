Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Cooper Companies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cooper Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone anticipates that the medical device company will earn $17.33 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $18.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.04 EPS.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $476.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.23.

NYSE:COO opened at $417.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $324.34 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $423.28 and its 200 day moving average is $412.48.

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Amundi bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,819,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 27,074.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,063,000 after acquiring an additional 442,669 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,083,000 after acquiring an additional 306,719 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 567,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,966,000 after acquiring an additional 264,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,014,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

