Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Verve Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Verve Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.18) EPS.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02).

VERV has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $48.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.88. Verve Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $78.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.