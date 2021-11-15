JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 194.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of JFrog worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,702 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,677,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,410,000 after acquiring an additional 210,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 4,597.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 655.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,832 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,614,000 after acquiring an additional 513,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

In other JFrog news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FROG. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

FROG stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.08 and a beta of 0.73. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $73.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.83.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. JFrog’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

