Jobchain (JOB) Hits Market Cap of $7.27 Million

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 26.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a total market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $168,791.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00050575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.14 or 0.00222821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00086459 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,411,348,141 coins. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

