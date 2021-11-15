John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.91% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,486,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.4% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 228,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after acquiring an additional 25,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 135,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $150,529.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at $883,538.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $87.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.90. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.21 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.73.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.57%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

