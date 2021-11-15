John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the October 14th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:JHS traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,559. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.82. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $16.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2,084.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 326,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 311,964 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 315,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 43.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the first quarter worth about $160,000. 32.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

