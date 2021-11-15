Joint Ventures Reaches Market Capitalization of $76,132.78 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $76,132.78 and $20,995.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00049252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00222043 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.