JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $752.87

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 752.87 ($9.84) and last traded at GBX 751.27 ($9.82), with a volume of 50550 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 746 ($9.75).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 18.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 697.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 669.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.36%. JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

