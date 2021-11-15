JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €63.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €63.00 ($74.12) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.60 ($72.47) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €62.75 ($73.82).

BNP stock traded down €0.21 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €59.27 ($69.73). The company had a trading volume of 1,781,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €56.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of €54.69. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

