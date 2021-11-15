JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Cut by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.7% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $167.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $494.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $113.56 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

