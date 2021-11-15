JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 0.7% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.71.

