Juggernaut Price Up 29.3% This Week (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00001741 BTC on major exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $43.58 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00050416 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.65 or 0.00223883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00086458 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.