JUST Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One JUST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0849 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $191.90 million and approximately $176.34 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00069565 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00072907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00095063 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,894.42 or 1.00386244 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,438.74 or 0.07084698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.