Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

KNNNF stock remained flat at $$27.60 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39. Kainos Group has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $27.70.

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

