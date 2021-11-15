Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
KNNNF stock remained flat at $$27.60 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39. Kainos Group has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $27.70.
Kainos Group Company Profile
