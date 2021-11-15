Kamada (KMDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect Kamada to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.09 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43. Kamada has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $8.16.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kamada by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kamada by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

