Kamada (KMDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect Kamada to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Kamada stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.09 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43. Kamada has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $8.16.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
Kamada Company Profile
Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.
Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.