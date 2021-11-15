Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,038 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $10,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 49.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,431.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

Shares of KSU opened at $310.95 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $185.19 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.77%.

In other news, SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $2,669,915.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $2,675,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.