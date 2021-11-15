Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Trading Up 20%

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN) was up 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 113,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 350% from the average daily volume of 25,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market cap of C$8.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

