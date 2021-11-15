Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.09.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KARO. William Blair set a $35.13 price target on Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 150.0% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 111,071 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $3,691,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $3,672,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KARO opened at $34.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Karooooo has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $42.50.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

