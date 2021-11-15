Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.09.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair set a $35.13 price target on Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Karooooo stock opened at $34.56 on Monday. Karooooo has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Karooooo during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter worth about $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

