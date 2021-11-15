Keep Network Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $451.53 million and $121.57 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00049562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00221227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

KEEP is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 592,658,379 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

