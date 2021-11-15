Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Reaches $1,551.52

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for about $1,551.52 or 0.02360379 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $310.31 million and approximately $147.36 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded up 294.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00051451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.83 or 0.00218807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00086526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

