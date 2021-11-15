Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) Shares Down 2.1%

Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) was down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.05 and last traded at $44.05. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $45.67.

About Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY)

Kewpie Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing, wholesaling, transporting, and warehousing of food products in Japan and internationally. It offers condiments, including mayonnaise and dressings, and vinegar; egg products, such as liquid eggs, frozen eggs, dried eggs, egg spreads, and thick omelets; and delicatessen products comprising salads and delicatessen foods, and packaged salads.

